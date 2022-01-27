RRB-NTPC protests in Bihar: Coaching institute director Khan sir detained at Patna, FIR against six

Even as the Railways Minister on Wednesday evening announced postponement of the second phase of recruitment tests by the Railways Recruitment Board for group D and non technical popular category jobs, examinees continued their agitation at Gaya, Jahanabad and Begusarai on Thursday.

Examinees are protesting against arrest of four of their class fellows by Patrakarnagar police station here and registration of FIRs against directors of coaching institutes.

Police raided hostels at Rajendra Nagar and Bhikhnapahadi areas and forced the students to vacate rooms, Police also held flag march on the roads to instill confidence among the commonman.

One of the directors of the coaching institutes, Khan Sir was detained for questioning following the statements of four students in police custody.

Directors of the coaching institutes have been charged with motivating students to resort to violence against the railways,They misguided the students to damage railway property at different railway stations in Bihar,FIR registered by the station house officer of Patrakar Nagar alleged.

According to the FIR, Khan,SK Jha, Navin Sir, Amarnath Sir,Gagan Prasad,Gopal Verma and other directors of coaching institutes in Bazar Samiti area had instigated students for attacking railways premises.

On the instructions of the directors,students had pelted stones on police men, FIR alleged. Students had beaten common men on the streets opposite Rajendra Nagar railway station, it is alleged.

