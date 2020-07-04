Bihar CM, Dy CM, Speaker to undergo testing

Patna: Swab samples of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhury on Saturday sent to the testing laboratory as they were suspected to have been infected with Covid-19. They had come in contact with chairman of Bihar Legislative Council Awadesh Narain Singh on July 1 who has tested positive for the pandemic.

Singh was admitted to the AIIMS here on Saturday following his swab samples were tested positive. His wife, son and seven staff members too have tested positive.

Singh had administered oath to nine newly elected members of the Council on July 1 in the Council Hall. The CM, Dy CM and speaker were sitting next to him.

Chief minister’s secretaries and six members in the office of the deputy chief minister too sent their samples.

According to the health department officials, more than 100 people who had attended the swearing in ceremony of the MLCs have also been asked to facilitate collection of their samples. Some security staff of the Council are also suspected to be infected and their samples are being collected.

Some ministers and legislators who were also present at the ceremony have also been asked to allow health staff to collect their swab samples. All of them are above 60 and considered vulnerable to Coronoa virus.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, 349 new corona positive cases have been found bringing the number to 11466.