Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, January 10 tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Minister has appealed to everyone to take precautions against the virus, said a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Honourable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar's coronavirus test was found to be positive. As per the doctors' advice, he is in home isolation. He has appealed to everyone to take precautions against the virus," said the tweet by the CMO, Bihar.

Nitish has put himself under home isolation.

Earlier,30 members in the CM bungalow were found Corona positive.

A new residence for the Chief Minister at 7, Circular Road has been prepared for the CM. This has been done to have safe isolation for Nitish Kumar.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार कोरोना जाँच में पॉज़िटिव पाये गए हैं। चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर वह होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। उन्होंने सभी से कोविड अनुकूल सावधानियां बरतने की अपील की है। — CMO Bihar (@officecmbihar) January 10, 2022

Eight cabinet colleagues of Nitish Kumar are also down with Covid. His two deputy chief ministers, Tarkeshwar Prasad and Ms Renu Devi are also in home isolation as they are also affected by covid.

National President of JDU, Rajiv Ranjan Singh is among the senior leaders affected by coronavirus. Madan Mohan Jha, president of Bihar Pradesh Congress committee has been also found positive for COVID-19.

Offices of all political parties on Beerchand Patel Road are closed following many office bearers testing Corona positive.

The Bihar legislature complex has been sealed on the orders of the Speaker,Vijay Kumar Sinha as about 100 staff were found Corona positive.

Five people died of COVID-19 in Patna today. They were admitted in AIIMS, Indira Gandhi institute of medical sciences, Patna medical College hospital.Those died of corona today include six years old child at AIIMS.

The total count of Corona positive cases in Bihar rose to 20,938 with 4737 fresh cases being reported on Monday.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 07:25 PM IST