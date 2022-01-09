Bihar: Ex-IPS officer challenges credentials after Nitish Kumar honours father Ramlakhan Singh as freedom fighter

Bihar cabinet decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh on January 17 as a state function has been challenged by the opposition and a former IPS officer.

Ramlakhan Singh, father of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was a well-known Ayurveda practitioner in Bakhtiarpur (town in Bihar). Singh died in 1978.

Bihar cabinet, in a meeting, presided by Chief Minister on January 5 approved a memo sent by the cabinet secretariat department and decided to hold a state government programme (rajkiya samaroh) at Bakhtiarpur in honour of the "great freedom fighter, Ramlakhan Singh Baidya" where a statue of Chief Minister's father is installed.

"Every year on January 17, state function will be organised in honour of Singh,'" the government decided.

Amitabh Kumar Das, a former IPS officer of the 1994 batch has challenged the decision of the Bihar cabinet and questioned the credentials of CM's father as a freedom fighter.

Das has sent a letter to the IG of prisons seeking details of Ramlakhan Singh as a prisoner during the freedom movement- when was he arrested, duration of his detention, name of the jail and offences for which he was detained during India's freedom struggle.

The former IPS officer also submitted a petition to Governor Phagu Chauhan seeking his intervention and requested the authenticity of the late father of the chief minister as a freedom fighter should be examined.

On Sunday, Das presented a research document 'August Kranti', written by Professor Baldev Narain and released the names of freedom fighters of Bihar. According to him, in the 400 pages book, there was no mention of Ramlakhan Singh as a freedom fighter.

Opposition RJD too has objected to the cabinet decision to honour the father of CM every year as a freedom fighter as a State government event.

