Bihar cabinet expansion: JD(U) & RJD MLAs take oath as ministers

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rajendra Mandapam inside Raj Bhawan here.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
Bihar cabinet expansion: JD(U) & RJD MLAs take oath as ministers | ANI

A week after Mahagathbandhan returned to power, ministers are inducted the Nitish Kumar-led administration at 11.30 am on Tuesday.

JD(U) MLAs Leshi Singh, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Madan Sahni, Sheela Kumari Mandal, and others took oath in first batch of Bihar cabinet expansion. Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Lalit Kumar Yadav, Chandra Shekhar also took oath as a minister in the cabinet.

Around 30 MLAs took oath today.

Earlier in the day, RJD announced the names of 15 MLAs for the cabinet and included Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav also.

Other RJD MLAs are: Kumar Sarwajeet, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Alok Mehta (MLC), Anita Devi, Surendra Ram, Samir Mahaseth, Shahnawaz Ahmed, Momammad Shamim, Kartik Master (MLC), Ramanand Yadav, Chandrashekher Yadav, Sudhakar Singh and Jitendra Rai.

After breaking alliance with the BJP, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav as the Deputy Chief Minister on August 10.

