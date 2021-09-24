Bihar boy Shubham Kumar tops in UPSC civil services examination

Patna: Shubham Kumar, a former student of civil engineering IIT-Bombay topped the list of successful candidates and secured first in the civil services examinations conducted by the Union public service commission.

Shubham had got 290th rank in last year's examinations.

His father, Devanand Singh is branch manager in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank. Pravin had his school education in Vidya Vihar at Purnia in Seemanchal region.

A total of 761 candidates cleared the coveted examination, with Jagrati Awasthi bagging the second rank. Kumar qualified with anthropology as his optional subject. Awasthi is the topper among women candidates and had sociology as optional subject. She completed B.Tech (electrical engineering) from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal.

Among the top ten, Prawin Kumar of Chakai village in Jamui district is placed at 7th position. Product of Ramkrishna mission school at Deoghar, Prawin too is an engineering graduate. His father, Sitaram Barnwal is a small business man.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:05 PM IST