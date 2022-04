A bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda, news agency ANI reported.

The police have reportedly detained one person in connection with the incident.

this is a breaking story

Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 05:01 PM IST