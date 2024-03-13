 Bihar Blast: Advocate Killed, 3 Others Injured After Transformer Explodes In Premises Of Patna Civil Court; Visuals Surface
HomeIndiaBihar Blast: Advocate Killed, 3 Others Injured After Transformer Explodes In Premises Of Patna Civil Court; Visuals Surface

Police said that the deceased was identified as Devendra Kumar. The reason behind the blast of the transformer could not be ascertained immediately.

Dheeraj Kumar
Updated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Patna: At least one advocate was killed and three others injured when a power transformer blasted on Patna Civil Court premises on Wednesday.

Police said that flames started spewing from the transformer suddenly before it blasted. Some advocates who were in the vicinity of the spot came under the trap of the blast, leaving four advocates injured. While one of the advocates died on the spot, other injured advocates were undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College (PMCH) and Hospital. 

Details On The Deceased

Meanwhile, advocates held demonstrations on the court premises against the incident, demanding adequate compensation to family members of the deceased and injured. They raised slogans against civil and police authorities when they reached the spot.

More details are awaited.

