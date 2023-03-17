Bihar: BJP members ring Hanuman Chalisa in Assembly to protest for dismissal of IT minister Israel Mansoori over alleged murder charge |

Patna: Verses of the Hanuman Chalisa rang out in the Bihar Assembly on Friday even as the House was debating the budget demands of the energy and excise departments.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, led by leader of the opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, entered the well of the House clapping and reciting the verses of Hanuman Chalisa to highlight their demand for the dismissal of Information Technology Minister Israel Mansoori over an alleged murder charge.

The mother and daughter of Rahul Kumar, who died on February 9, were on dharna at Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur district demanding arrest of the minister who they alleged had killed Kumar. Sinha alleged that the police were not registering an FIR against the minister.

Opposition leaders claimed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had collected documents from the family members but no action had been taken despite his assurance.

Mansoori claims BJP targeting him on religious grounds

Mansoori has claimed that he is innocent and alleged that the BJP was targeting him as he was a Muslim.

The BJP members also objected to the two-day mrch by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asauddin Owaisi in Seemanchal, alleging that the AIMIM leader was touring the four border districts to foment communal tension. A temple was set on fire in Kishanganj from where Owaisi began his tour, they said.