Bihar BJP leaders face terror threat, security enhanced

After some terror groups issued threats against BJP leaders, the Bihar Police have put on alert all the district administrations to make adequate security arrangements.

Such a move was initiated after the Union home ministry issued an alert.

As per the report, the terror group -- Islamic state Khusaran -- in its latest magazine edition and Twitter handle has mentioned about the attacks on the BJP leaders in the country.

The leaders include Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Sanjay Jaiswal, Hari Bhushan Thakur and a few others, who always hit the headlines for their extreme Hindutva statements.

During the Agnipath protests, the Union government had given Y-category security to 10 BJP leaders of Bihar, including two deputy Chief Ministers, Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and other leaders like Sanjay Jaiswal, Giriraj Singh, Hari Bhushan Thakur and others.

The Bihar Police also asked these leaders to follow the security protocols during their movement in Bihar.

After the alert from the Union Home Ministry, Bihar Minister and BJP leader Neeraj Kumar Bablu claimed that the terrorists were expanding their wings in the state, but the Nitish Kumar government will crush them.

"The terrorists will not be successful in achieving their goal as good governance of Nitish Kumar is ruling Bihar. The motives of terrorists will be crushed by our government. We will not allow them to flourish in Bihar. We will take strong action against them.

"The good governance of Nitish Kumar is working very hard and efficiently in the state. Every organisation is being closely watched by the security agencies and they are well capable of preventing any untoward incidents," Bablu said.

Last week, the security forces busted a terror module in Phulwari Sharif which is connected to the Popular Front of India (PFI) module.

During the investigation, it was found Athar Parvez, the PFI operative, had the phone number and address of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.