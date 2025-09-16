 Bihar BJP Flags Off 243 ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ Raths To Showcase PM Modi’s Childhood Story
These raths were flagged off by state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, BJP national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai from the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image

Patna: The Bihar BJP on Tuesday flagged off 243 vehicles, named ''Chalo Jeete Hain (Let us live) raths" to screen a film to tell people the story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's childhood days, from Patna.

The vehicles, fitted with LED screens, will cover all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

While speaking on the occasion, Jaiswal said that these Raths would carry the message of service and dedication to the people across the state.

"Additionally, the inspirational short film 'Chalo Jeete Hain', based on the childhood of PM Modi, will be screened in all 243 assembly constituencies of the state to motivate citizens through his life of service, struggle, and resolve," he said.

The objective of this campaign is also to instill the spirit of service among the people of the state, Jaiswal said.

"These vehicles will travel across different assembly constituencies, spreading awareness about the BJP's issues and welfare measures taken by the NDA government, " said the state BJP chief.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said that the 'Chalo Jeete Hain' raths will tour every constituency, inspiring people with the message that even the son of a poor man can become the PM of the country. He urged the people to help spread this message to every household.

He added that the Modi government has reduced GST rates and expressed confidence that India is on a progressive path..

"Just as PM Modi has dedicated his life to the nation, we too should contribute to making India great," Choudhary said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that the BJP organises 'Sewa Pakhwada' every year to mark PM Modi's birthday.

"The aim is to deliver welfare activities to the people and raise awareness about the schemes of the central and state governments," he said.

