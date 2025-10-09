 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Announces First List Of 51 Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Announces First List Of 51 Candidates

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Announces First List Of 51 Candidates

The polling for Bihar Assembly Elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
PM

The poll begule has been sounded in Bihar. Following Election Commission of India's announcement of date for Bihar Assembly Elections, political parties in the state have started releasing the list of its candidate. Joining the list, election strategist turned politicial Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party on Thursday announced the first list of 51 candidates. However, Prashant Kishor's name did not appear in the first list.

It is being reported that the Jan Suraaj Party will field candidate in Bihar's all 243 assembly contituencies, however, the party founder will not jump into to electoral foray himself.

The Jan Suraaj Party announced its candidates without the presence of Prashant Kishor. The announcement was made in the presence of party National President Uday Singh, along with State President Manoj Bharti, party leader RCP Singh, and Yaduvansh Giri.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Seemanchal To See Intense Fight Between AIMIM & Jan Suraaj Party Over...
article-image

The party has declared that Prashant Kishor will launch the election campaign from the Raghopur constituency, which is currently represented by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Uday Singh stated that candidate names for all seats will be announced within the next two to three days.

FPJ Shorts
Saya Group Forms JV With Harmony Infra To Build Luxury Housing Project In Ghaziabad Worth ₹550 Crore
Saya Group Forms JV With Harmony Infra To Build Luxury Housing Project In Ghaziabad Worth ₹550 Crore
India–UK FTA To Boost MSMEs & Youth Jobs, Nine UK Universities Set To Open Campuses In India: PM Modi
India–UK FTA To Boost MSMEs & Youth Jobs, Nine UK Universities Set To Open Campuses In India: PM Modi
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Platinum Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Platinum Thursday Weekly Draw
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

Check the name of 51 candidates here:

The polling for Bihar Assembly Elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Karnataka Lokayukta Confirms IPS Officer Srinath Joshi’s Role In Extortion Racket, Seeks Action

Karnataka Lokayukta Confirms IPS Officer Srinath Joshi’s Role In Extortion Racket, Seeks Action

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Haryana IPS Officer Accused Seniors Of Harassment In Suicide Note; Wife Appeals To CM, Says 'My...

Haryana IPS Officer Accused Seniors Of Harassment In Suicide Note; Wife Appeals To CM, Says 'My...