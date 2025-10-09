Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Announces First List Of 51 Candidates

PM

The poll begule has been sounded in Bihar. Following Election Commission of India's announcement of date for Bihar Assembly Elections, political parties in the state have started releasing the list of its candidate. Joining the list, election strategist turned politicial Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party on Thursday announced the first list of 51 candidates. However, Prashant Kishor's name did not appear in the first list.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is being reported that the Jan Suraaj Party will field candidate in Bihar's all 243 assembly contituencies, however, the party founder will not jump into to electoral foray himself.

The Jan Suraaj Party announced its candidates without the presence of Prashant Kishor. The announcement was made in the presence of party National President Uday Singh, along with State President Manoj Bharti, party leader RCP Singh, and Yaduvansh Giri.

The party has declared that Prashant Kishor will launch the election campaign from the Raghopur constituency, which is currently represented by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Uday Singh stated that candidate names for all seats will be announced within the next two to three days.

Check the name of 51 candidates here:

The polling for Bihar Assembly Elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.