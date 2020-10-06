Bihar Assembly Election: Paswan was elected to RS thanks to BJP, JD-U, says Nitish Kumar

Patna

At a joint press conference of BJP and JD-U in Patna on Tuesday afternoon, LJP president Chirag Paswan stole the limelight though, the focus of the media briefing addressed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should be list of the candidates.

Nitish, who has beeen under attack from Chirag for the last several weeks, said, “One should not forget that Ram Vilas Paswan is in Rajya Sabha only because of me. LJP has just two MLAs, and it is due to the support of JD-U and BJP, he was elected to Rajya Sabha.”

Without taking Chirag’s name, Nitish dismissed his comments on the working of the state government and alleged corruption in government programmes with utter contempt. He said: “I do not care. Such things are being done and said for cheap publicity.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who shared the platform with Nitish, appealed to the media not to give undue importance to such statements of Chirag.

“Over the last 15 years, our government has achieved a lot and launched several welfare programmes.”

He told Chirag, Ram Vilas Paswan was facilitated to travel in helicopters and campaign with him and Chief Minister in the previous elections.

Responding to the charge of Chirag that Nitish lacked leadership qualities and he would be replaced by the BJP-LJP government after the election, Sushil Modi said, “Even if the JD-U gets fewer seats than the BJP, Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister.”