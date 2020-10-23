Bihar Assembly Election: Modi, Rahul trade charges

Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his 12-series election meetings on Friday and came down heavily on the opposition and reminded the people of RJD's 15-years of "crime" and "loot" rule.

Addressing public meetings at Dehri-on Sone, an abandoned industrial town in Rohtas district, pilgrimage centre Gaya, and Bhagalpur, the PM said both (Nitish and Sushil Kumar Modi) were chief ministers during the UPA regime for ten years. Nitish could not do much for his state and when he joined hands with RJD to form the government. He was not allo­wed to perform, the PM said.

Nitish was present at Dehri and Bhagalpur meetings.

He stated that it was the Centre's special package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore that helped Bihar develop, creating new infrastructure, more medical colleges, roads and highways, and added that at least 18 bridges are either completed or nearing completion on the Ganga in Bihar. The PM said Kiul and Kosi rivers too got bridges due to central assistance.

Furthermore, the Swamtva Scheme, to give land ownership cards to the landowners, introduced in six states as a pilot project would also be introduced in Bihar after the elections, he announced.

Talking about plight of farmers at Dehri-on-Sone, he said in the rice bowl of Bihar, farmers must be getting more than the minimum support price.

At Gaya, he hoped with law and order becoming normal, and the city having an international airport, tourism will flourish. He said Gaya and Kushinagar (in UP) would be linked by airways to facilitate Budhist pilgrims.

Without referring to the claim of the chief minister that he had got all villages connected with metalled roads under the Saat Nischay (Seven Resolves) programme, the PM said the Centre gave Rs 22,000 crore to Bihar for rural roads development projects under the PM Sadak Yojana.

Contrary to the action of Nitish Kumar in his election meetings, PM Modi started the day by paying tributes to LJP founder late Ram Vilas Paswan and said he was his trusted colleague till his last breath. He also paid tributes to the former union minister Raghuwansh Prasad Singh.

Without referring to the leaders opposing scrapping of Article 370 and opposing laws favouring Muslim women, the PM declared there was no rethinking on the decisions. Recently, Jammu and Kashmir leaders through Gupak declaration had demanded reintroduction of Article 370. Nitish Kumar too had opposed the two decisions.

Nitish thanked the PM for the Centre’s cooperation during the pandemic and for arranging special Shramik trains for the migrant workers. PM Modi will address three more meetings on October 28.

Meanwhile, Mayawati addressed a joint rally with Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Singh Kushwaha in Rohtas district.