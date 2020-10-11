Bihar Assembly Election: JD-U issues 7 ‘resolves’ for women and youths

Patna

Deviating from the usual practice of coming up a party manifesto, the Nitish Kumar-led JDU released its second set of promises under the name ‘Seven Resolves Phase II’ on Sunday, ahead of the Bihar assembly polls. The resolutions focus on women and the youth.

The party has promised to make the state self-reliant by developing the skills of the youths and brighten their job prospects. It talks of development of entrepreneurship among women by providing them financial assistance.

For farmers, the paper assures irrigation facility to every agricultural field and additional health for animals and people.

Nitish Kumar has promised 50% grants up to Rs 3 lakh for setting up new businesses and loans up to Rs 7 lakh. Every district will have a mega skill development centre and youths would be trained in skills like repairing refrigerator, fans, air conditioners and solar panels, the party said.

Nitish’s party has promised Rs 25000 for every girl clearing the intermediate examinations and Rs 50000 after the female students complete their graduation. There will be reservations for women in government jobs, police stations and revenue offices.

In the first phase of ‘Seven Resolves’ (2015-20), the emphasis was on improving basic facilities including drinking water and drains, construction of toilets, electricity connection, pucca roads and transport facilities for villages.