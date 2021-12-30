Bihar: Amir Subhani, 1987 batch IAS officer appointed as Chief Secretary

In a major administrative reshuffle of bureaucracy, development commissioner Amir Subhani, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch has been appointed Chief Secretary of Bihar.

Subhani, the topper of his batch, was home secretary of the state for 15 years since Nitish Kumar took over oath as Chief Minister in 2000.

'State government changed secretaries of health, social welfare and irrigation departments. District magistrates in 12 districts were also changed.

MS Dhillon, SP of Samastipur, was made senior SP of Patna, SPs of over a dozen districts have been changed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:51 PM IST