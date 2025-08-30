Jagdeep Dhankhar Applies For Former MLA Pension From Rajasthan Assembly | X

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for a pension from the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Secretariat as a former MLA. Dhankhar was a Congress MLA from the Kishangarh seat from 1993 to 1998.

Dhankhar was receiving the pension of a former MLA until 2019, which was stopped after his appointment as the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019. Now, after stepping down as Vice President, he has once again applied for the pension. The Assembly Secretariat has started processing his application.

"The Assembly Secretariat has received the pension application of Jagdeep Dhankhar, which is under process," said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vasudev Devnani to the media, confirming the development.

According to Vidhan Sabha officials, Dhankhar will start receiving the pension from the date of acceptance of his resignation from the post of Vice President. In Rajasthan, a former MLA gets a pension of Rs 35,000 per month, with a hike of 20 percent after attaining the age of 70 years. As Dhankhar is 75 years old, he would receive Rs 42,000 per month as pension.