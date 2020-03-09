Bihar: Ahead of Assembly Elections, JDU MLC Vinod Choudhary's daughter Priya declares herself CM candidate

Darbhanga: After Pushpam Priya Choudhary declared herself as Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, former Janata Dal (United) MLC Vinod Choudhary clarified that the party is not supporting her decision as she is challenging the top leadership.

"It is her decision to declare herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" and she is educated enough to decide for herself," Vinod Chaudhary told reporters here.

When asked about the support from the party, Chaudhary said, "Why will the party support me. They have no right to support. My daughter is challenging the top leaders of the party." Pushpam Priya Choudhary, daughter of Vinod Chaudhary had on Sunday declared herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" for the Assembly elections in Bihar.