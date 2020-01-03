Bihar: 6 held for killing teen in CAA protests; 2 from fringe Hindu organisations

A total of six men have been arrested for the murder of Amir Hanzla (18) in Bihar, of which two of them belong to the fringe Hindu organisations.

Amir's body was found 10 days after he was seen at the anti-CAA and NRC protest rally organised by RJD.

Nagesh Samrat (23) of the Hindu Putra Sangathan and Vikas Kumar (21) of the Hindu Samaj Sangathan have been charged in the murder of the teenager, told the Police.

“Our investigation shows that Amir Hanzla tried to leave the spot after police used force to disperse a violent mob. Amir was then held by some boys in the Sangat Gali area. The post-mortem report shows that bricks and other blunt objects were used to kill him. There were head injuries and marks of two cuts on the body. A lot of blood had deposited in the abdominal area suggesting internal bleeding,” Rafiqur Rahman, in-charge, Phulwari Sharif police station told The Indian Express

Deepak Mahto, Chhotu Mahto, Sanoj Mahto alias Dhelwa, and Rais Paswan are the others arrested in the murder of the 18-year-old worker at a bag stitching unit. Police said that they were “known criminals”.