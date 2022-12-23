Bihar: 6 dead, 10 injured at brick kiln explosion in East Champaran

e-Paper Get App
Several fire tenders have been deployed at the site

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Bihar: 6 dead, 10 injured in brick kiln explosion in Cham[aran | Pixabay
In a tragic development, 6 people have died and 10 others have been injured in an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran district.

The incident occured in the Ramgarhwa area in Motihari, the police confirmed.

Owner of brick kiln among deceased

Among those killed was the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar, police said.

"The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on," said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

Those injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, a senior police officer said.

Several fire tenders were working at the site, he said.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said may the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives.

He directed officials to ensure that all injured persons get good treatment. 

(with PTI inputs)

