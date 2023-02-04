Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary, family booked for demanding dowry

Sapna Chaudhary/ Facebook

Haryana: A case has been filed against former Bigg Boss contestant and Haryana dancer Sapna Choudhary, her brother Karan, and her mother for their alleged involvement in harassing and assaulting Sapna's sister-in-law for dowry.

According to a report in India Today, the sister-in-law has accused Choudhary and her family members of torturing and sexually exploiting her for failing to purchase a car as demanded by Choudhary and her kin. The sister-in-law got married to Karan in 2018 and at the time of her wedding, her family gave a large amount of gold and spent around Rs 42 lakh on the wedding.

Victim claimed that she was harassed and assaulted

The victim claimed she was harassed and assaulted multiple times for dowry and that her husband beat and sexually assaulted her in inebriated condition in May last year.

'A case has been registered at a women's police station against the victim's husband, Sapna Choudhary and her mother-in-law Neelam and the matter is under investigation. No arrests have been made yet,' said DSP Satender.

Sapna was booked earlier under cheating charges

The singer and dancer was accused of cheating in November last year as she did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by organisers in advance.

An arrest warrant was issued against famous Haryanvi & singer dancer Sapna Choudhary. According to sources, Sapna did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by organisers in advance. The organisers dragged the matter to court and now the singer will be produced before Lucknow's ACJM court soon.

The incident dates back to October 13, 2018. More details in this regard are awaited.

This is not the first time Sapna has been accused of cheating and breach of trust.

In February 2021, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna Choudhary on charges of cheating and breach of trust. The case was registered after a celebrity management company, that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.

As per the FIR, the complaint claimed that the popular Haryanvi singer broke an artist management agreement, wherein it was clarified that she would not be working with any other company nor joining any other company, nor have direct or indirect contact with any client of the complainant.The FIR stated that Sapna breached the agreement and undertook business activities against the terms of the contract.