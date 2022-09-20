Big twist in Chandigarh University MMS scandal, Jammu army infantry man named as accused | ANI

In a big twist in Chandigarh University MMS scandal, Jammu army infantry man has been named as accused in the matter, reported India today.

The Punjab Police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations levelled by students of Chandigarh University that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

The SIT has been formed under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo, police said.

Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday night over the issue. Some students even claimed that the videos recorded by the woman student were even leaked. They also levelled allegations of misbehaviour against a warden.

The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".

Police also said the student appeared to have shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old "boyfriend" and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

She was arrested shortly while her alleged boyfriend was nabbed from Himachal on Sunday. A 31-year-old man, too, was apprehended from the hill state on Sunday evening. The duo was then handed over to the Punjab Police.