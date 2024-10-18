'Women Living In Ashram Of Their Own Free Will': Big Relief For Sadhguru As SC Closes Case Against Isha Foundation

Sadhguru |

In a major relief to Sadhguru, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed against the Isha Foundation which accused the firm of unlawfully detaining two women.

A retired professor Dr. S Kamaraj had filed a habeas corpus petition alleging that his daughters Geetha, 42, and Latha, 39, were being held captive at the foundation’s ashram in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

According to reports, a three-judge bench headed by the CJI rejected the plea and noted that the Madras High Court had overstepped its jurisdiction by continuing the proceedings against the Isha Foundation even after the women in question confirmed that they were staying at the ashram on their own accord.

This comes after SC had earlier directly interacted with the women through videoconferencing. Reports suggest that during that interaction with CJI Chandrachud, Geetha and Latha confirmed that they were willingly residing at the ashram.

"We have spoken to the women, who have clearly expressed their voluntary stay at the foundation. Once that is established, no further direction is needed in this habeas corpus case," said CJI Chandrachud.

Meanwhile, TN police also raised concerns about the Isha Foundation. In a counter-petition, it highlighted missing person cases linked to Sadhguru’s firm.