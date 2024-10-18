 'Women Living In Ashram Of Their Own Free Will': Big Relief For Sadhguru As SC Closes Case Against Isha Foundation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Women Living In Ashram Of Their Own Free Will': Big Relief For Sadhguru As SC Closes Case Against Isha Foundation

'Women Living In Ashram Of Their Own Free Will': Big Relief For Sadhguru As SC Closes Case Against Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation which accused the firm of unlawfully detaining two women.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Sadhguru |

In a major relief to Sadhguru, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed against the Isha Foundation which accused the firm of unlawfully detaining two women.

A retired professor Dr. S Kamaraj had filed a habeas corpus petition alleging that his daughters Geetha, 42, and Latha, 39, were being held captive at the foundation’s ashram in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.

According to reports, a three-judge bench headed by the CJI rejected the plea and noted that the Madras High Court had overstepped its jurisdiction by continuing the proceedings against the Isha Foundation even after the women in question confirmed that they were staying at the ashram on their own accord.

Read Also
Supreme Court Acquits Pune Man On Death Row For Killing Kin, Says Can't Punish On Mere Suspicion
article-image

This comes after SC had earlier directly interacted with the women through videoconferencing. Reports suggest that during that interaction with CJI Chandrachud, Geetha and Latha confirmed that they were willingly residing at the ashram. 

FPJ Shorts
Zomato Shares Dip By Over 3% Ahead Of Key Board Meeting And Fundraising Plans
Zomato Shares Dip By Over 3% Ahead Of Key Board Meeting And Fundraising Plans
IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sanjay Manjrekar Points Out A FLAW In Rohit Sharma's Captaincy, Wants Him To Learn This 'Unique Ability' From MS Dhoni
IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sanjay Manjrekar Points Out A FLAW In Rohit Sharma's Captaincy, Wants Him To Learn This 'Unique Ability' From MS Dhoni
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Marathas Will Do Political Encounter Of BJP', Says Activist Manoj Jarange
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Marathas Will Do Political Encounter Of BJP', Says Activist Manoj Jarange
One Direction Members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan Express Grief Over Liam Payne's Demise: 'Completely Devastated'
One Direction Members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan Express Grief Over Liam Payne's Demise: 'Completely Devastated'

"We have spoken to the women, who have clearly expressed their voluntary stay at the foundation. Once that is established, no further direction is needed in this habeas corpus case," said CJI Chandrachud.

Meanwhile, TN police also raised concerns about the Isha Foundation. In a counter-petition, it highlighted missing person cases linked to Sadhguru’s firm. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Women Living In Ashram Of Their Own Free Will': Big Relief For Sadhguru As SC Closes Case Against...

'Women Living In Ashram Of Their Own Free Will': Big Relief For Sadhguru As SC Closes Case Against...

Varanasi Shocker: Nepali Man Goes On Rampage Hitting People With Spade, Arrested (Video)

Varanasi Shocker: Nepali Man Goes On Rampage Hitting People With Spade, Arrested (Video)

Chennai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert In The City; Check Out Temperature, AQI & More

Chennai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert In The City; Check Out Temperature, AQI & More

Who is Vikash Yadav, Ex-Raw Official Wanted By FBI In Pannun Murder Attempt In US?

Who is Vikash Yadav, Ex-Raw Official Wanted By FBI In Pannun Murder Attempt In US?

Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer Of Smog Covers The Capital City; AQI & Temperatures Continue To...

Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer Of Smog Covers The Capital City; AQI & Temperatures Continue To...