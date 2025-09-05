 Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya - VIDEO

Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya - VIDEO

Tobgay landed at the Ayodhya airport around 9:30 am by a special Indian Air Force plane. He was given a red-carpet welcome by the district administration and was received by Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta along with senior administrative and police officials.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, offers prayers at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Friday. (Information Department, Ayodhya/ANI Photo) | ANI

Ayodhya: A new chapter was added to the history of the Ram Temple on Thursday as Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dasho Shering Tobgay became the first foreign head of government, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to offer prayers at the shrine. He was accompanied by his wife during the visit.

Tobgay arrived in Ayodhya at 9:30 am in a special Indian Air Force aircraft from Gaya, Bihar. He was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, state administration and police. From the airport, the Bhutanese premier proceeded directly to the Ram Temple by road, with traffic restrictions in place for a brief period on the highway.

At around 10 am, Tobgay reached the temple and spent nearly one hour and forty minutes in the premises. He offered prayers to Ram Lalla and the Ram Darbar and also visited other sacred sites including the Kuber Tila, Jatayu and Sapt Mandapam temples. He closely observed the murals around the lower plinth and the bronze murals being installed on the periphery wall. He was seen capturing moments of the visit on his mobile phone and expressed admiration for the intricate carvings of the temple.

Inside the sanctum, Tobgay offered flowers, performed the aarti and bowed thrice in reverence before Ram Lalla. He later accepted charanamrit and appeared visibly delighted during the rituals.

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader, Four Others Booked For Abetment In Activist Sarita Khanchandani’s Suicide
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader, Four Others Booked For Abetment In Activist Sarita Khanchandani’s Suicide
Mumbai Shocker: 85-Year-Old Woman Bitten By Rat Inside Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Female Ward; Viral Video Shows Rodent Menace
Mumbai Shocker: 85-Year-Old Woman Bitten By Rat Inside Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Female Ward; Viral Video Shows Rodent Menace
Shree Chandrashekhar Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court - VIDEO
Shree Chandrashekhar Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court - VIDEO
Did Novak Djokovic Find His Twin Brother At US Open 2025? Viral Footage Shows The Serbian Star's Lookalike; Check Out Video
Did Novak Djokovic Find His Twin Brother At US Open 2025? Viral Footage Shows The Serbian Star's Lookalike; Check Out Video
Read Also
Former US NSA John Bolton Claims Donald Trump Set India-US Relations Back Decades, Pushing PM Modi...
article-image

After the temple visit, the Bhutanese leader was welcomed at Hotel Ramayana with a cultural programme in traditional Bhutanese style. A lunch was hosted in his honour by the district administration on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government. Following the engagement, Tobgay departed for New Delhi in an IAF aircraft.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Mahatma Gandhi Advise Hindu Women To Commit Suicide To Avoid Rape, As Shown In Vivek Agnihotri's...

Did Mahatma Gandhi Advise Hindu Women To Commit Suicide To Avoid Rape, As Shown In Vivek Agnihotri's...

Rajasthan Rain Fury: 193 Dead, 36 Injured This Monsoon Season

Rajasthan Rain Fury: 193 Dead, 36 Injured This Monsoon Season

Northern Railway Duped: 853 'Silver' Medals Found To Be Copper

Northern Railway Duped: 853 'Silver' Medals Found To Be Copper

‘Something Coming To Help Them’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Relief Package For Exporters...

‘Something Coming To Help Them’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Relief Package For Exporters...

UP Set To Gain From GST Cuts: Cheaper Cement, Cars & Insurance, ₹30,000 Crore Boost Projected

UP Set To Gain From GST Cuts: Cheaper Cement, Cars & Insurance, ₹30,000 Crore Boost Projected