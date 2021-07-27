Bhupesh Baghel govt to present controversial proposal of acquisition of private medical college in Chhattisgarh Assembly

The newspaper reported that the proposal raises questions of conflict of interest, the Chhattisgarh government, in an unusual move, plans to take over, via a law, a financially-strapped medical college owned by a family into which Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s daughter has married.

The state government is working on a Bill to acquire privately-owned Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College in Durg. This college is owned by Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital (CCMH), an unlisted private company, registered in March 1997.

Chandulal Chandrakar was a Congress leader, a five-term Lok Sabha MP from Durg, and a Union minister in the past. He died in 1995. The hospital was promoted in his memory by the Chandrakar community, and the Director of CCMH is Mangal Prasad Chandrakar. He is one of the 59 shareholders, holding about 4% in the company.

After the Piyush Goyal tweet ex-CM Dr. Raman Singh also tweeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said, the issue is serious, to benefit his own relatives the CM Baghel is planning to present the proposal in assembly.

The accreditation of the college has expired, even after that preparations are under process to acquire the college spending Rs 125 crore of public money to benefit the family members of the CM, Dr. Raman tweeted.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also tweeted in the same line. Finally, the CM Bhupesh Baghel also countered the tweets saying that the report is the outcome of over creativity which sees it as conflict of interest. I challenge this. As far as public interest is concerned the state will not only purchase the medical college, but also the Nagarnar Steel Plant. We are the people who believe in public sector units. We are not selling the public properties like them.