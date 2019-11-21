BHU founder's grandson backs Muslim prof's appointment in Sanskrit dept

Varanasi: BHU Chancellor Giridhar Malviya, who is the university founder Madan Mohan Malviya's grandson, on Thursday backed the Muslim professor whose appointment at the Sanskrit department triggered a row, saying had the leader been alive he too would approved.

The students have been staging protests since November 7 on the issue.

The appointment of Khan in the department has triggered protests by the varsity's students.

The agitating students say that the protest is not against the appointment of a Muslim professor, but the appointment of a non-Hindu in a subject closely connected with the religion.