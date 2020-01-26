Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained en-route to CAA-NRC protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad City Police on Sunday detained Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, ahead of his participation in a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
According to the police, Azad was detained as he was going to participate in a protest against the CAA and NRC in a garden in the limits of Langar Houz Police Station.
According to an IANS report, he was taken into custody while on his way to address a public meeting at the Crystal Garden Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad.
Some supporters of Azad were also arrested.
He was shifted to Bolaram police station, police said.
The police added that the demonstrators haven't taken any permission from the police to hold the protest.
Earlier, on December 21 last year, Azad had been arrested in connection with violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, a day after his outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
He received bail on January 15, and later, a Delhi court modified the bail conditions to allow him to visit Delhi. He however has to inform the DCP crime before coming to the city.
(With inputs from agencies)
