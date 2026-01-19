 Who Is Shimjitha Musthafa? Kerala Woman's Incriminating Video Leads To Suicide Of 41-Year-Old Man
Kerala YouTuber Shimjitha Musthafa faces backlash after the suicide of Deepak U, whose family alleges he suffered mental trauma following her viral bus video accusing him of inappropriate behaviour. Shimjitha has locked her accounts. Calls for investigation have grown, with critics demanding police action and urging caution until facts are established.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
Kerala-based YouTuber Shimjitha Musthafa has come under intense public scrutiny following the death by suicide of 41-year-old Deepak U, a sales manager from Govindapuram in Kozhikode district. Deepak was found dead at his residence on Sunday, with his family alleging that he had been under severe mental distress after a social media video posted by Shimjitha accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

According to family members, Deepak was deeply affected after Shimjitha shared a video recorded on a crowded bus, in which she alleged that he had touched her inappropriately. The video circulated widely on social media, triggering public reactions. Following Deepak’s death, Shimjitha reportedly made her social media accounts private.

Family members have claimed that Deepak was subjected to character assassination and alleged that the video was created for online publicity. They have demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

The case has also sparked heated debate on social media, with many users blaming the influencer for Deepak’s death, while others have urged caution and called for a fair inquiry before drawing conclusions.

Meanwhile, an old photograph of Shimjitha has resurfaced online, showing her associated with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Social media influencer Anshul Saxena shared the image, claiming that she had been linked to the party. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding her current political affiliation.

The India Council for Men Affairs criticised Shimjitha in a post on X, accusing her of defaming an “innocent man” and demande police action. The organisation also alleged that no First Information Report (FIR) has yet been registered in connection with Deepak’s death.

