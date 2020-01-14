'You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan': Delhi HC to police during Chandrashekhar Azad's bail hearing

On Tuesday, while hearing Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's bail plea, Delhi High Court Judge slammed Delhi Police and said that they were behaving as if Jama Masjid was Pakistan.

The bail hearing of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad witnessed some crucial observations made by Judge Kamini Lau. According to Live Law, The Public Prosecutor opposed the bail application saying that Azad had incited violence through his social media posts. Initially, the prosecutor refused to share the posts, but later read some of the posts.

Later, the judge noted that posts mentioned Azad's call for protests and dharna near Jama Masjid. That is when the judge said, "What is wrong with dharna? What is wrong with protesting? It is one's constitutional right to protest." "You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India", the judge said, reported Live Law.