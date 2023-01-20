Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi dons jacket for the first time

Rahul Gandhi dons jacket | Twitter/@nadeemcyclist

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who marched through north India braving cold winter wearing just a t-shirt, was today for the first time seen in a jacket.

Gandhi donned a black raincoat over a white T-shirt. The yatra was scheduled to start at 7 am but was delayed by an hour and fifteen minutes apparently due to the inclement weather.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday evening and is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30.

Several Congress leaders, including the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Vikar Rasool Wani and his predecessor G A Mir, accompanied Gandhi during the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The march entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur on Thursday and halted there for the night following the flag handover ceremony which was attended by a galaxy of prominent leaders including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

A tight security ring, comprising of police and CRPF personnel, was thrown around Gandhi as he started walking along with his supporters despite the rains which lashed wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir since early on Friday morning.

Many Congress activists and supporters carrying tricolours turned up a couple of hours before the start of the yatra which will cover 25 km before halting at Chadwal in the Kathua district for the night. There will be no march on Saturday.

Youngsters carrying placards and garlands were seen waiting at different places along the Jammu-Pathankot National highway where the yatra is scheduled to pass.

Read Also J-K: Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)