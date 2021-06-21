Bharat Biotech submitted Phase 3 clinical trials data of Covaxin to DCGI over the weekend: Govt sources

Government sources on Monday said that Bharat Biotech has submitted Phase 3 clinical trials data of COVAXIN to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend.

This comes ahead of Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting which has been scheduled on June 23 for evaluation of the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Earlier, last month, Bharat Biotech had informed that it had submitted 90 per cent of the documentation needed for WHO's EUL. The rest of the documents are to be submitted this month.