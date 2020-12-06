'Bharat Bandh': Complete list of parties supporting the December 8 strike called by farmers

Several political parties have come out in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

The Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Left parties had earlier extended their support to the call for the December 8 nation-wide strike, given by the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Congress, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) joined the other opposition parties in extending support to the 'Bharat Bandh', in addition to a joint platform of ten central trade unions and transport and trade associations from over 12 states.

Here is the complete list of political parties backing the countrywide strike:

• Indian National Congress

• Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

• People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) — consisting of the National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP) and multiple mainstream regional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir.

• Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)

• Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML)

• Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

• Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

• Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

• Samajwadi Party (SP)

• Communist Party of India (CPI)

• All India Forward Bloc (AIFB)

• Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

• Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)

• All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

• Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)