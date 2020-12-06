'Bharat Bandh on December 8': Congress, NCP, other prominent parties extend support to protesting farmers

In a press statement published on Sunday (December 6), the chiefs of various political parties, including Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have extended their solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest and supported their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8.

Several political parties have by now come out in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

"These new Agri-Laws passed in the Parliament in a brazen anti-democratic manner preventing a structured discussion and voting, threaten India's food security, destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers, lay the basis for the abolishment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mortgage Indian agriculture and out markets to the caprices of multi-national agri-business corporates and domestic corporates," the statement read.

The letter was titled 'Support December 8 Bharat Bandh' and signed by veteran leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury, MK Stalin, and Akhilesh Yadav, extending the support on part of their respective political parties.

Complete list of signatories of the letter:

• Sonia Gandhi - President, INC

• Sharad Pawar - President, NCP

• Farooq Abdullah - Chairman PAGD

• Sitaram Yechury - Gen. Secretary, CPI(M)

• Dipankar Bhattacharya - Gen. Secretary, CPI(ML)

• Manoj Bhattacharya - Gen. Secretary, RSP

• MK Stalin - President, DMK

• Tejaswi Yadav - Leader, RJD

• Akhilesh Yadav - President, SP

• D Raja - Gen. Secretary, CPI

• Debabrata Biswas - Gen. Secretary, AIFB