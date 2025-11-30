JP Nadda's Z Plus Security Commando Collapses Near Stage Mid-Speech Due To 'Fatigue' At Vadodara Event; BJP Leader Still Continues Address Unfazed | VIDEO | X

Vadodra: An unexpected incident disrupted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda’s address in Vadodara on Saturday, November 29, after a commando assigned to his Z Plus protection suddenly collapsed mid-speech.



The episode took place during the Sardar Unity March’s entry into the city, where Nadda had joined party leaders and supporters.



Commotion as Security Personnel Rush to Aid Collapsed Commando



The incident unfolded at Atladara, where Nadda was speaking as part of the Sardar at 150 Rashtriya Ekta Yatra. According to reports, the commando appeared to have collapsed due to fatigue or physical discomfort after standing for an extended period. Fellow security personnel acted immediately, moving him to a safe location and arranging medical care. Despite the condition of the commando, Nadda continued his address.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Unity March, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, travelled across Vadodara on Monday, receiving welcomes from various community and religious groups. Senior BJP leaders including State President Jagdish Vishwakarma and Union Minister Piyush Goyal joined different segments of the rally.



Nadda and Goyal Target Congress, Highlight Patel’s Legacy



Addressing the gathering, Nadda reiterated his criticism of the Congress, alleging that the party attempted to erase Sardar Patel’s contributions. He said future generations would remember Patel’s role in uniting the country and recalled his decision to dedicate his life to national service at Mahatma Gandhi’s request. Nadda also said the removal of Article 370 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had fulfilled Patel’s vision for Jammu and Kashmir.



Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who also participated in the march, said people across the country had joined in honour of Sardar Patel and described strong enthusiasm in Gujarat. He criticised previous governments for failing to adequately recognise Patel’s work and added that even Mahatma Gandhi had not been given due respect by earlier administrations. Goyal also noted that India hosting the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad a century after their inception would be a matter of national pride.



The rally concluded at the Atladara Sardar Sabha venue, where a grand welcome was organised at the Swaminarayan Temple.