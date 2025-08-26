'Bhai Back Karo': Chaos Erupts After Landslide Hits Tawang-Dirang Highway In Arunachal's Kameng, Boulders Roll Down Hills; Video

Chaos Erupts After Landslide Strikes Near Sapper Camp In Arunachal's Kameng, Boulders Roll Down Hills (Screengrab) | X

Kemang: A heavy landslide disrupted traffic movement on between Dirang and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. The landslide blocked a stretch of approximately 120 meters near the Padma hotel, reported NDTV. The incident led to chaos among the commuters present at the spot.

People ran for cover as boulders rolled down hills. The incident took place near Sapper Camp in West Kameng district. The moment when the landslide took place was recorded on camera by one of the commuters, and a video soon went viral on social media.

Video Of The Incident:

As boulders continued to fall, people started reversing their vehicles. Some people managed to reverse their cars, while others stepped out of their vehicles and saved their lives.

In the viral video, one of the men could be heard saying, "Bhai back karo, back karo (brother reverse your cars)." The video also shows some huge boulders hitting vehicles. So far, there are no reports of any casualties. Two cars were reportedly damaged in the landslide.

Authorities have swung into action and started restoration work to restore traffic movement on the highway.