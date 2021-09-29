Bhabanipur bypolls: Section 144 imposed in 200-metre radius of polling stations till voting ends on September 30

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC within 200-metre radius of polling stations in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency from Tuesday evening, as per directions by the Election Commission. The restrictions will be imposed till the conclusion of voting on September 30.

The order came after a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comprising Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Om Pathak met the Election commission of India (ECI) over violence and issues related to West Bengal by-elections on Tuesday.

After meeting the officials of ECI, Yadav told the mediapersons that the delegation demanded action against the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government.

"We met EC and told them that polls and violence are synonyms to each other in West Bengal. It seems that Didi and her workers have more faith in violence than polls. Attacks on Dilip Ghosh showed that TMC and the West Bengal government consider violence to be democracy. We demand action," Yadav said.

The union minister informed that the EC had asked the state government to submit a report on the incident, where it had mentioned that eight people were arrested in the matter.

ALSO READ FPJ Legal: Calcutta High Court refuses stay on September 30 Bhabanipur bypolls

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had refused to stay the upcoming bypoll election in West Bengal. The court granted permission and slammed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi for his comment, saying he should behave like a ‘public servant’.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said there is no point to hold the elections if the state administration under Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government cannot conduct an unbiased election and demanded suspension of the upcoming by-poll on Bhabanipur constituency. Ghosh had also alleged that he was attacked and abused by TMC workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur bypoll.

He also alleged that one of the BJP workers who were accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

The BJP leader had also demanded the suspension of the upcoming by-poll on the Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal. The voting on the seat will take place on September 30.

Meanwhile, Sukanta Majumdar had also lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged attack on Dilip Ghosh and said that the attack has proved that there is no law and order in the state.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:23 AM IST