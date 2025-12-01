'No Mosque Will Be Built In India In Name Of Babur': BJP's Dilip Ghosh Slams TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh (L) & TMC MLA Humayun Kabir (R) | X @ANI & File Pc

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday reacted strongly to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir's remarks, asserting that while people are free to construct places of worship on their own land, no structure in India would ever be built in the name of Mughal ruler Babur.

Responding to Kabir's statement, Ghosh said, "Anyone can build a temple or a mosque on their own land, but no mosque will be built in India in the name of Babur. The Hindu community protested against him for 450 years, destroyed his structures, and later built the Ram temple. Babar was an invader; nothing will be made in his name here."

Ghosh's comments came amid heightened political exchanges in West Bengal, after Kabir reiterated his plan to lay the foundation stone of a "Babri Masjid" in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, on December 6.

Kabir maintained his stance, saying, "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on 6th December in Beldanga, Murshidabad district."

He had earlier sparked controversy by announcing that the project would take three years and that various Muslim leaders would participate. "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," he said.

Tensions escalated further when West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Choudhury strongly opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Calling the demolition of the Babri Masjid and subsequent developments unjust, he stated, "... The mosque was forcibly demolished, and a temple was built. We do not agree with that. We lost the matter of the Babri Masjid 23 years ago, and a temple was built there. This is a political issue, not a religious one..."

Choudhury also criticised remarks attributed to BJP members, describing them as partisan. He said, "We heard a controversial statement by BJP members saying, whoever builds a mosque will have a reward of 1 crore. BJP's thinking, not the thinking of the nation."

Reiterating his criticism of the Ayodhya verdict, he added, "For 450 years, there was a mosque, and from there a temple was built. We say justice was not done. The court did not deliver justice..."

Reacting to Choudhury's remarks, Ghosh suggested that the minister's comments were politically motivated ahead of the upcoming elections. "The common people of the country, all parties, have accepted it, and the temple has been built. Elections are coming, and he wants a ticket and wants to become a minister again. That is why he is making such controversial statements," he said.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by Kar Sevaks.

