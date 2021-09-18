Bhabanipur bypoll: Mamata Banerjee should apologize for 'not following rules while entering Gurudwara', says Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

New Delhi/Kolkata: Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to a Gurudwara to campaign for Bhabanipur bypoll, BJP national secretary of youth wing Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga urged the TMC supremo to apologize for not maintaining the rules of entering Gurudwara as few of her security personnel didn’t cover their heads after entering.

Notably, it is a rule to cover the head before entering the Gurudwara premises.

“It is a rule to cover your head with a cloth while entering Gurudwara. Wearing cap or without cover no one is allowed to enter the Gurudwara premises, but while campaigning for bypoll, Mamata Banerjee’s security personnel had broken the tradition. Mamata Banerjee should apologize for the incident,” said Bagga also adding that this act had hurt religious sentiments.

It can be recalled that, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 15 had visited Gurudwara Sant Kutiya in Bhabanipur to seek blessings ahead of bypolls.

“I am here to take blessings from you all, I have been here several times to seek blessings and whenever I have free time I try to visit the Gurudwara,” Mamata had said.

