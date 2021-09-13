Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, CPI(M)'s Srijeeb Biswas file nominations; Mamata Banerjee visits masjid

Kolkata: BJP and CPI (M) Bhabanipur candidates filed their nominations at Alipore Survey building on Monday.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal along with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and heavyweight BJP leaders like Arjun Singh and Dinesh Trivedi also accompanied Priyanka at Alipore Survey building while filing her nomination amidst blowing of conch and shell.

Urging everyone to participate in the bypoll, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the people of Bhabanipur will elect ‘daughter of Bhabanipur’ as their MLA.

“Everyone knows about the misgovernance of the TMC government. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee run a private limited company, so every educated person of Bhabanipur will vote for Priyanka,” said Suvendu.

Notably, CPI (M)’s Srijeeb Biswas also went to Alipore Survey Office to file his nomination.

Slamming both the BJP and the CPI(M), TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that those who will come second and third has filed nominations on Monday.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur (bypoll), Mamata Banerjee made a sudden visit to seek blessings at Sola Ana Masjid of the constituency.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Urging people to vote for her, Mamata said that she gave a sudden visit as rallies are not allowed.

Incidentally, the ward that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee along with Firhad Hakim visited gave maximum lead to the Trinamool Congress in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that in the next few days she will hop from booth to booth.

“If you thought Bhabanipur was a “no contest” and Mamata Banerjee was confident of winning hands down, forget it. She is sweating. This visit to Sola Ana Masjid is not “sudden” but a planned visit to seek votes from ward 77. In the next few days, she will hop from booth to booth,” claimed Malviya.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incidentally, a delegation of BJP leaders visited the state election commission to ask for a free and fair election.

TMC MP Arjun Singh said, “The TMC is trying to influence state government’s workers in the booths so we have urged them to utilize central government workers as well.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 08:06 PM IST