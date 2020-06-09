Beware of Ayurvedic drugs with false claim to cure Covid

New Delhi: The AYUSH Ministry has cracked down on the Ayur­ved and other medicine manufacturers flooding the markets with products claim­ing to have anti-COVID properties, directing the states to force the medical shops to take off the she­l­ves the misbranded products.

In a letter to the state principal secretaries, it said the products with false claims should be not only stopped from selling but FIRs be registered within a week against the erring manufacturers.

“The menace of spreading misinformation about AYUSH remedies for COVID in print, electronic and social media has come to light. Several activities, including the false claims, publici­s­ing so-called approval of resea­rch by the Ministry of AYUSH and writing COVID-related claims and name of the ministry on the labels of the containers of products tantamount to contravention of law,” the ministry said.

It asked the state licensing authority for AYUSH and state drug controllers to take action against the spread of wrong information, fake claims and misbranding happening under their jurisiction under Section 7 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Remedies) Act, 1954, and Section 33 of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.