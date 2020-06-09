Beware of Ayurvedic drugs with false claim to cure Covid

New Delhi: The AYUSH Ministry has cracked down on the Ayurved and other medicine manufacturers flooding the markets with products claiming to have anti-COVID properties, directing the states to force the medical shops to take off the shelves the misbranded products.
In a letter to the state principal secretaries, it said the products with false claims should be not only stopped from selling but FIRs be registered within a week against the erring manufacturers.
“The menace of spreading misinformation about AYUSH remedies for COVID in print, electronic and social media has come to light. Several activities, including the false claims, publicising so-called approval of research by the Ministry of AYUSH and writing COVID-related claims and name of the ministry on the labels of the containers of products tantamount to contravention of law,” the ministry said.
It asked the state licensing authority for AYUSH and state drug controllers to take action against the spread of wrong information, fake claims and misbranding happening under their jurisiction under Section 7 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Remedies) Act, 1954, and Section 33 of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)