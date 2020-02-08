Best crossover ever? TMKOC actor Munmun Dutta slams Kavita Krishnan for 'Bengali' jibe over Uber driver fiasco

What was the incident?

23-year-old activist Bappaditya Sarkar, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur, had arrived in Mumbai on February 3 for a poetry reading session at the Kala Ghoda Festival, and had taken part in the ongoing anti-CAA-NRC protest at Nagpada in Mumbai. He took the Uber cab from Juhu to Kurla around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

During the journey, Sarkar was discussing with his friend on mobile phone people's discomfort with 'Laal Salaam' slogan at Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. The driver, who was listening, stopped the cab and told Sarkar he wanted to withdraw money from ATM. But he returned with two policemen, who allegedly asked Sarkar why he was carrying a 'dafli' (a percussion instrument), and also asked him his address.

The driver allegedly asked the police to take Sarkar in custody for "he was saying he was a Communist and was talking about burning the country".

According to police, the driver told them that the passenger was anti-national and was talking about dividing the country and could turn out to be a danger for society.

The police recorded the statements of the two but did not find anything suspicious and therefore let them go.

