e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:19 AM IST

Besides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with COVID-19 crises says President

"Indians remain grateful for your service," the president said, greeting all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on the Navy Day.
PTI
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Navy Day at home reception at Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh’s residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Navy Day at home reception at Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh’s residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | ANI

Advertisement

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that besides safeguarding the country's maritime security and protecting its interests in the sea, the navy also played a stellar role in managing the Covid-related crises.

"Indians remain grateful for your service," the president said, greeting all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on the Navy Day.

The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the force's attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

"On Navy Day, greetings to all Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Besides safeguarding maritime security and protecting our interests in the sea, our Navy also played a stellar role in coping with the COVID-19 related crises. Indians remain grateful for your service," Kovind tweeted.

ALSO READ

Navy Day 2021: Veterans recollect their experiences of Operation Trident Navy Day 2021: Veterans recollect their experiences of Operation Trident

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:19 AM IST
Advertisement