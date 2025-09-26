 Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Shower Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka; AQI Remains Satisfactory
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather | The Weather Channel

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Friday, September 26, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 15 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds across the state till September 28. Rain activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 35, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors and close windows.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

