 Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Issued For Next Three Days; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Wednesday . The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Wednesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru and the surrounding districts on Thursday, September 18. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 26 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with strong winds accompanied by thundershowers across the state today & tomorrow. Rain activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 per cent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

