 Bengaluru Braces For Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka
Bengaluru Braces For Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka

Bengaluru Braces For Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | Photo Credit: X/ ANI

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, October 6, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered light to moderate rain with strong winds and thundershowers across the state and heavy rain at isolated places today. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Malnad and South Interior districts from October 8 to 10."

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

According to the IMD, the rainfall is predicted in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Bellary, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, and Tumkur, among others. Rainfall is likely to be accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 30, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors.

