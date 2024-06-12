Bengaluru: Hot Coffee & Pakoras To Dominate Today's Snack Breaks As City To Experience Pleasant & Cloudy Weather

Bengaluru: India's Silicon valley woke up to a pleasant atmosphere. Breezy and pleasant weather will dominate the entire day on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy sky bringing in brief showers. Say good bye to sun screens and glares and get ready for steaming hot filter coffee and pakoras for your snack breaks. The temperature in Bengaluru was 24°C on Wednesday at 9:30 am.

As per the Indian Meteorological department, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru will go as high as 29.2°C, while the lowest temperature will drop up to 21.5°C. IMD said that Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers are likely in the city of Bengaluru. Relative Humidity at 8:30 am stood at 82%.

Bengaluru local weather report for June 12 | IMD

Weather forecast for Karnataka

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are likely over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts. Isolated heavy rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur over Bidar, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Kalaburgi, Chikkamagaluru districts.



IMD's Heavy Rainfall Warning:

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the State on 11th & 12th June 2024 and over Coastal Karnataka on 13th June 2024.

IMD's Thunderstorm Warning: Thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the state on 11th & 12th June 2024 and over North Interior Karnataka on 13th June 2024

IMD's Gusty wind Warning: Gusty wind with wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH is likely at isolated places over Interior Karnataka on 11th & 12th June 2024 and over North Interior Karnataka on 13th June 2024