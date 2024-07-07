Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Silicon City Will Experience Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Says IMD, Delightful Atmosphere Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | X

Bengaluru: The silicon city enjoys a pleasant monsoon, due to frequent rainfall. This delightful weather is expected to continue today, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 27°C. The sky is likely to remain overcast, and the sun will rise at 5:59 am and set at 6:50 pm. A steady westward wind at 24 km/h is also expected.

Bengaluru is likely to enjoy a pleasant atmosphere until July 10. However, today, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal cities of Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department has also predicted lightning and thunderstorms, along with a 40 per cent chance of precipitation. The average humidity level for residents will be 73 per cent.

Rainfall will intensify from July 8

According to the IMD, an increase in the intensity of rainfall is expected from July 8. The department has also for said that there will be a drop in temperature from Monday. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to be 27°C until July 10. The temperatures will likely to hover between 20°C and 27°C. As the rain is expected to intensify in the city, scattered thunderstorms are expected. The city is expected to see a precipitation level of 70 per cent with 73 per cent of humidity.

The local weather department has also issued an alert in the city and advised citizens to avoid going outside if not necessary and to take proper precautions if they do. The roads will be wet, therefore residents are advised to ride their vehicles at an average speed to avoid accidents.