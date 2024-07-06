Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2024 Expected To Be OUT Soon!

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2024 | File Photo

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the results for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2024 shortly. When the results are released, candidates who sat the exam and want to see their results can go to the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. In order to view the Karnataka SSLC results, candidates must provide their registration numbers and birth dates.



The dates of the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 were June 14–21, 2024. The three exams that the board has implemented annually under the new system are called Exams 1, 2, and 3. Consequently, Exam 2 is now the new designation for the supplemental exam.

The objection period was open until June 22nd, and the answer key for SSLC Exam 2 was made available on June 21. In May, the results of the first Karnataka SSLC exam were released. At 73.40 percent, it was the lowest pass rate in four years.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.