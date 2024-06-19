Bengaluru Weather Today: The City Will Experience Moderate Rainfall, Says IMD; Pleasent Atmosphere Is Predicted

Bengaluru Weather Today: The City Will Experience Moderate Rainfall, Says IMD | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city saw a sunrise at 5:54 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:48 pm with an average humidity level of 66 per cent. In the early morning of Wednesday, the temperature was hovering between 21°C and 25°C.

According to the local weather department, the city's temperature can rise up to 29°C and the minimum temperature can drop down to 21°C, respectively. Whereas the maximum level of humidity can go up to 81 per cent. The wind will blow from the southwest direction and can reach a maximum speed of 21 kmph and a minimum speed of 14 kmph.

Bengaluru weather on June 19 | IMD

As per the India Meteorological Department,the sky will be mostly cloudy today and the citizens will experience moderate rainfall, which will definitely help them get some relief from the humidity. The mercury is expected to drop down to 21°C. According to IMD, thunderstorms are likely to come with rainfall. The total precipitation level is expected to be 3.3mm and 80 per cent.

Weather forecast for June 20

On Thursday, the city will see sunrise at 5:55 and sunset at 6:48 pm. The sky will be clear with no clouds, as per the local weather report. The average temperature will hover around 23°C. The wind which will blow from west can go up to 23 kmph. Whereas the humidity level can rise up to 90 per cent.