VIDEO: Bengaluru Couple Finds Cobra In Amazon Package; Company Responds

Karnataka: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka where a Bengaluru couple discovered a snake inside a package they had ordered online from Amazon on Sunday. According to a report by India Today, the couple, both software engineers, had ordered an Xbox controller but were horrified to find a spectacled cobra, a venomous snake, inside the package. Fortunately, the snake was stuck to the packaging tape and couldn’t cause any harm to any of them.

The couple recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media. According to the report, they explained, "We ordered an Xbox controller two days ago from Amazon and received a live snake in the package. The delivery partner handed the package directly to us. We live on Sarjapur road and captured the entire incident on camera, with eyewitnesses present."

In a shocking incident, a family on Sarjapur Road received a live Spectacled Cobra (venomous snake) with their Amazon order for an Xbox controller. #SnakeinAmazonorder pic.twitter.com/T43HzELgRj — Gaurav Singh (@Gaurav_Shade) June 18, 2024

They expressed their relief that the snake was immobilised by the tape, preventing any danger to their household or apartment. However, they criticised Amazon's customer support for keeping them on hold for over two hours, forcing them to handle the situation alone in the middle of the night. They documented their ordeal with videos and photos.

Despite receiving a full refund, the couple was dissatisfied with Amazon's response. They questioned the lack of accountability and compensation for the life-threatening situation, attributing it to Amazon's negligence in transportation and warehousing. "This is clearly a safety breach caused by Amazon's poor hygiene and supervision. Where is the accountability for such a serious lapse in safety?" they asked.

Amazon's Response

In response, Amazon tweeted an apology, stating, "We're sorry to know about the inconvenience you've had with the Amazon order. We'd like to have this checked. Please share the required details here, and our team will get back to you soon with an update."

However, the couple found this response inadequate, noting that aside from the refund, there was no compensation or formal apology. They described Amazon's typical 'we regret the inconvenience' message as insufficient and unacceptable.

The snake was released safely away from public areas but the couple remained dissatisfied with Amazon’s handling of the situation.